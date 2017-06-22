Body recovered of second New Jersey t...

Body recovered of second New Jersey teen swept to sea

12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Authorities have recovered the body of the second teenager who was swept away by a strong current while swimming off Atlantic City. Police say a person walking on the beach on Thursday discovered the body of 15-year-old Ramon Quinn, of Pleasantville.

