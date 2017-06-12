Body found in pond at Wawayanda State...

Body found in pond at Wawayanda State Park, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

WEST MILFORD -- A body was found late Monday morning in Wawayanda State Park, near where a man was reported as becoming distressed during swimming, officials said. New Jersey State Park Police responded to a call early Sunday evening that a 20-year-old man became distressed during swimming and didn't resurface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 8 Red Crosse 16
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Murphy and illegal alians Jun 7 pugs 1
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
News Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e... Jun 7 Quirky 3
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent May 20 Key west 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,104 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC