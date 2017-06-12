Body found in pond at Wawayanda State Park, officials say
WEST MILFORD -- A body was found late Monday morning in Wawayanda State Park, near where a man was reported as becoming distressed during swimming, officials said. New Jersey State Park Police responded to a call early Sunday evening that a 20-year-old man became distressed during swimming and didn't resurface.
