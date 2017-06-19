Blue-state Republicans ask Trump to k...

Blue-state Republicans ask Trump to keep state and local tax deductions

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers asked the Trump administration Monday to reconsider its support for ending the federal tax deduction for state and local tax deductions and warned that eliminating the break would result in even higher taxes for people in high-tax states. "The elimination of this deduction unfairly penalizes residents in high-tax states like New York, California, Illinois, and New Jersey, where middle-class families can least afford another tax increase," 70 lawmakers told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a letter sent Monday.

