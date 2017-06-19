Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents The Ladies of Laughter
The Ladies of Laughter, WEDNESDAY, JULY 26, 2017 - 8PM The Ladies of Laughter comes to bergenPAC Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 8 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at 201.227.1030. The Ladies of LaughterA show returns with some of the funniest women to come out of the national Ladies of Laughter competition, which was first established in the Bergen County YWCA's gymnasium in 1998.
