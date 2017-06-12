Barnegat Bay oysters: the return of a...

Barnegat Bay oysters: the return of a dead industry

LAVALLETTE -- For more than five decades, oystermen on Barnegat Bay haven't been able to make a living because of a rapid decline in the population of the mollusks. But with the demand for half-shell oysters skyrocketing and the advances in farming techniques, Barnegat Bay is once again producing oysters that are making it to market.

Chicago, IL

