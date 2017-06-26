Bancorp of New Jersey announces a 5% Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of Bancorp of New Jersey declared a 5% stock dividend payable on August 1, 2017 to shareholders of record July 17, 2017. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price on the record date.
