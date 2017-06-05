As 100-day deadline nears, is Christie close to a school funding deal? Stay tuned, N.J.
TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie's 100-day challenge to reform New Jersey's school funding ends when the clock strikes midnight Friday morning, but the governor isn't ready to concede that he won't soon strike a deal with the Democrats who control the state Legislature. Christie, speaking at an event in South Brunswick on Thursday, said he recently had a lengthy meeting with state Senate President Stephen Sweeney and expects to have more conversations throughout the day.
