'Armed and dangerous' - Kidnap, shooting suspects from TN seen near NJ
Police in New Jersey are on alert after two potentially armed and dangerous suspects from Tennessee were recently spotted across the river in Pennsylvania. Makayla Danielle Stilwell , 22, and Jarret Cole Heitman , 24, were added to Tennessee's Top 10 Most Wanted List after they were accused of a kidnapping and shooting in that state on June 20. The pair is accused of kidnapping a victim at gunpoint and then using the victim an hour later to lure a 34-year-old man to his front door, where he was shot in the chest by one of the two.
