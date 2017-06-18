'Armed and dangerous' - Kidnap, shoot...

'Armed and dangerous' - Kidnap, shooting suspects from TN seen near NJ

WKXW-FM Trenton

Police in New Jersey are on alert after two potentially armed and dangerous suspects from Tennessee were recently spotted across the river in Pennsylvania. Makayla Danielle Stilwell , 22, and Jarret Cole Heitman , 24, were added to Tennessee's Top 10 Most Wanted List after they were accused of a kidnapping and shooting in that state on June 20. The pair is accused of kidnapping a victim at gunpoint and then using the victim an hour later to lure a 34-year-old man to his front door, where he was shot in the chest by one of the two.

Chicago, IL

