AmeriHealth New Jersey Welcomes AtlantiCare to Tier 1 in Its AmeriHealth Advantage Suite of Products
AmeriHealth New Jersey today announced that AtlantiCare will be a Tier 1 provider in its AmeriHealth Advantage suite of products effective July 1, 2017. AtlantiCare is Southeastern New Jersey's largest healthcare organization comprised of more than 900 physicians in 90 locations.
