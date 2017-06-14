Agency: Officer wrong to demand delet...

Agency: Officer wrong to demand deletion of photo of inmates

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

New Jersey's corrections department says one of its officers was wrong when he demanded an Associated Press reporter delete a photograph of prison inmates working at the statehouse. Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Schuman says the department will remind its staffers of the proper policy, which requires inmates inside corrections facilities to sign release forms so they can appear in photos but does not govern photos taken in public.

Chicago, IL

