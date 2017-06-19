After pounding T-storms, last day of spring in N.J. to be warm, dry
The last of the rain that fell Monday and early Tuesday has moved away from New Jersey, leaving the state with that should be an extended stretch of pleasant weather. The next three days should feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and much less humidity.
