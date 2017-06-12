After another night of awards, the next Miss N.J. to be crowned tonight
OCEAN CITY -- For the second night in a row, Miss Seashore Line, Amanda Rae Ross of Galloway, walked away a winner in the 2017 Miss New Jersey Pageant . Ross, 22, was a co-winner in the talent competition for her dance routine, sharing the award with Miss Columbus Day, Olivia Michael of Bergenfield, who played "Malaguena" on the piano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|21
|USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch...
|16 hr
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|17 hr
|Aussie
|1
|Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer
|Jun 14
|ItsME
|1
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Murphy and illegal alians
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC