Activists challenge defense increases, at Frelinghuysen's Morristown office

Armed with paper "Peace Cranes," members of NJ Peace Action on Friday joined a weekly demonstration at Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen's Morristown office to press for a 25 percent reduction in defense spending. Blanca Gerrard and Helga Moon brought a display of the handmade symbols - which have roots in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima- to underscore their argument that the money could fund infrastructure improvements, fair and equitable health care, and other social programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morristown Green.