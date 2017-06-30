Activists challenge defense increases...

Activists challenge defense increases, at Frelinghuysen's Morristown office

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Morristown Green

Armed with paper "Peace Cranes," members of NJ Peace Action on Friday joined a weekly demonstration at Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen's Morristown office to press for a 25 percent reduction in defense spending. Blanca Gerrard and Helga Moon brought a display of the handmade symbols - which have roots in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima- to underscore their argument that the money could fund infrastructure improvements, fair and equitable health care, and other social programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morristown Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David R. Mayer 17 hr Victor 2
NJ Mafia Jun 27 Corrupt NJ 1
Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted Jun 19 amillervfc 1
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch... Jun 17 Kev from Michigan 1
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... Jun 17 Aussie 1
Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer Jun 14 ItsME 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,469 • Total comments across all topics: 282,154,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC