A tragic start as this year's summer swimming season begins
A staggering number of swimming tragedies have occurred in New Jersey waters since Sunday as the summer season begins with at least three people fatally drowning, a search that is continuing for two teenagers swept out to sea and another pair of swimmers hospitalized after being rescued. Three swimmers were also caught in a rip current in Seaside Heights last Saturday morning but were rescued by two teenage boys.
