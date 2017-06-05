A botanical invasion
Photo by Bruce A. Scruton/New Jersey Herald - Forester Dylon Borger, of Ridge and Valley Forest Management Services, holds up a small multi-floral rose plant he just pulled during a walk in Lafayette on Friday to talk about invasive plant species as part of Tree Farm Day held by the New Jersey Tree Farm Program. Photo by Bruce A. Scruton/New Jersey Herald - Multi-floral rose, an invasive plant, is in bloom along a property line on Old Beaver Run Road in Lafayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|30
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr '17
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr '17
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr '17
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC