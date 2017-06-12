7 things to know this week in New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie talks drug treatment at Harvard, Newt Gingrich signs books in Ridgewood and The Record honors the top high school athletes.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Murphy and illegal alians
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|Lawyers say immigration arrests have chilling e...
|Jun 7
|Quirky
|3
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
