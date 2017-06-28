14 arrested in New Jersey welfare fraud investigation
Clockwise from top left, Yitzchok Kanarek, William Friedman, Sora Kanarek, Chaim Ehrman, Faigy Friedman and Liatt Ehrman were arrested Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in an ongoing investigation into alleged public-assistance fraud in Lakewood, N.J. LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Nearly 15 people have been arrested in raids over two days in a New Jersey community in connection with an ongoing investigation that has so far exposed about $2 million in alleged public-assistance fraud in the town. Six people were arrested Tuesday night in Lakewood, N.J., a community of about 101,000, nearly 38 miles southeast of Trenton, the state capital.
