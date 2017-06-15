1 dead, 4 hurt in crash on George Was...

1 dead, 4 hurt in crash on George Washington Bridge13 minutes | New Jersey

13 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

At least one person was killed and another was critically injured in two vehicle crash on the George Washington Bridge on Wednesday, officials said.

Chicago, IL

