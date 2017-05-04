Wyclef Jean, Tommy James rock N.J. Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Wyclef Jean brought down the house at the New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday night with a Jersey-fied acoustic rendition of the Bob Marley nd later Fugees hit "No Woman No Cry," and the night closed with his fellow inductee Tommy James performing a rollicking "Mony Mony" while the rest of the class of 2016 shimmied onstage. The Hall of Fame, now in its ninth year, honors New Jerseyans past and present who have distinguished themselves in music, movies, books, business, sports and public service.
