Will marijuana be legal in NJ? Depend...

Will marijuana be legal in NJ? Depends who is elected governor

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Long-promised legislation that would legalize, regulate and tax the use of marijuana for recreational purposes in New Jersey is being unveiled Monday, with an eye toward approving it next year. The bill probably won't be passed until next year because Gov. Chris Christie is a vehement opponent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private personal loan lender May 8 Nana8376 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 7 Yes 2
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr 30 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 30 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr '17 The train wreck o... 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC