Will marijuana be legal in NJ? Depends who is elected governor
Long-promised legislation that would legalize, regulate and tax the use of marijuana for recreational purposes in New Jersey is being unveiled Monday, with an eye toward approving it next year. The bill probably won't be passed until next year because Gov. Chris Christie is a vehement opponent.
