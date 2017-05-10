What you need to know about Christie plan to slash N.J. pension debt with lottery cash

TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie 's administration on Thursday released long-awaited details of its proposal to use state lottery proceeds to boost the government worker pension fund. In a briefing with reporters, the state treasurer emphasized the impact of the proposal, saying it said would take some of the burden off the state budget to come up with more and more money each year and will do more for improve the shaky pension fund than merely contributing the full amount recommended by actuaries.

