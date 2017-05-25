Weekend best bets for family fun in Central Jersey
In addition to the long-standing tradition of Memorial Day parades and the Tour of Somerville, this holiday weekend offers a variety of family fun Looking for family fun in Central Jersey? We have your weekend best bets In addition to the long-standing tradition of Memorial Day parades and the Tour of Somerville, this holiday weekend offers a variety of family fun Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2rluYc4 Winemakers Co-Op's Spring Portfolio Tasting will feature a sampling of more than 30 premium New Jersey wines on May 28 at Beneduce Vineyards in Pittstown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Tue
|Mayo Flores
|21
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC