Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to Host Professional Development Workshops for Artists This Spring
In workshops held throughout May and June, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is hosting professional development opportunities for artists-"Get Out There! Getting Your Work from the Studio into the World." The workshops will cover topics such as presentation, websites, artist statements, applications for exhibitions, approaching galleries and museums, how to promote your work, and more.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
