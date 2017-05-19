unAmerican legislators would outlaw activism & protest
Over the past year, a historic level of activism and protest has spilled out into our nation's parks, streets, and sidewalks - places where our First Amendment rights are at their height. American legislators in many states have followed up on this exuberant activism with proposals that are not only far less inspiring, but also unconstitutional.
