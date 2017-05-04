Trump's victory lap on Obamacare replacement: 'This is a great plan'
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump , surrounded by House Republicans including New Jersey's Tom MaArthur, cheered passage of legislation that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with a bill that would leave 24 million fewer Americans without coverage. Trump, who suffered a major political setback when House Republicans initially failed to pass their American Health Care Act in March, helped push recalcitrant lawmakers to reverse their opposition and vote for the latest version of the repeal bill.
