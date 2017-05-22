Trump fan disrupts United Airlines fl...

Trump fan disrupts United Airlines flight from Shanghai to US

12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Elderly man in Make America Great Again cap leaves plane after disturbance over seating as other passengers reportedly chant 'lock him up' A United Airlines flight was delayed for several hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sunday after a man in a Make America Great Again cap caused a ruckus on board, according to reports. The UA187 flight was due to take off for Newark airport, New Jersey when the elderly man in a red cap bearing US President Donald Trump's signature slogan apparently began yelling about the seating.

