Trump fan disrupts United Airlines flight from Shanghai to US

Elderly man in Make America Great Again cap leaves plane after disturbance over seating as other passengers reportedly chant 'lock him up' A United Airlines flight was delayed for several hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sunday after a man in a Make America Great Again cap caused a ruckus on board, according to reports. The UA187 flight was due to take off for Newark airport, New Jersey when the elderly man in a red cap bearing US President Donald Trump's signature slogan apparently began yelling about the seating.

