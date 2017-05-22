Trump fan disrupts United Airlines flight from Shanghai to US
Elderly man in Make America Great Again cap leaves plane after disturbance over seating as other passengers reportedly chant 'lock him up' A United Airlines flight was delayed for several hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sunday after a man in a Make America Great Again cap caused a ruckus on board, according to reports. The UA187 flight was due to take off for Newark airport, New Jersey when the elderly man in a red cap bearing US President Donald Trump's signature slogan apparently began yelling about the seating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|19
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|Sat
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC