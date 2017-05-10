Traveler from Lehigh Valley had loade...

Traveler from Lehigh Valley had loaded gun at checkpoint, TSA says

20 hrs ago

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this 9mm handgun loaded with 18 hollow-point bullets on May 13, 2017, at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials said. Authorities at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday arrested a Lehigh Valley man who they said had a loaded semi-automatic handgun in a carry-on bag.

