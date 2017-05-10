Traveler from Lehigh Valley had loaded gun at checkpoint, TSA says
Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this 9mm handgun loaded with 18 hollow-point bullets on May 13, 2017, at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials said. Authorities at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday arrested a Lehigh Valley man who they said had a loaded semi-automatic handgun in a carry-on bag.
