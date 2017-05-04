Top Dem wants $125M more for N.J. sch...

Top Dem wants $125M more for N.J. schools in new plan

9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- Setting the stage for a potential clash between New Jersey's two most powerful Democratic state lawmakers, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto won't back Senate President Stephen Sweeney's school funding proposal and has developed his own plan to pursue in the state Legislature, he said Saturday. Prieto , in an exclusive interview with NJ Advance Media, called the proposal from Sweeney unrealistic and for the first time unveiled details of his plan to address school aid, a complicated and controversial topic that has long vexed state lawmakers.

