The piping plover, quirky place names, and other New Jersey tidbits | Albright

The piping plover, quirky place names, and other New Jersey tidbits

The piping plover, a federally endangered species of bird, usually nests along the Jersey Shore, over a hundred pairs settle along the shore. The small black and white creatures are noted for giving broken-wing distractions when their nests are approached by people ore predators.

Chicago, IL

