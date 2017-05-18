TCNJ graduates urged to be 'passionat...

TCNJ graduates urged to be 'passionate, dedicated' about causes

11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

EWING -- The College of New Jersey's president called on the more than 2,000 graduating students to continue being passionate, tireless and dedicated to causes larger than themselves. "As future leaders, I challenge you to be stewards of civility in the face of disagreement," President R. Barbara Gitenstein said during Thursday's ceremony.

Chicago, IL

