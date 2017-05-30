Taxpayer-Funded Anti-Gun College Stud...

Taxpayer-Funded Anti-Gun College Study Blows Up In Democrats' Face

On Thursday, May 18 2017, legislation that would have created a taxpayer-funded anti-gun think tank at Rutgers University blew up on the launchpad amidst opposition from gun owners, legislators, and Rutgers itself! S2830 was slammed at a hearing of the New Jersey Senate Higher Education Committee. Senators Tom Kean, Jr. and Ronald Singer railed on the bill's selective focus on " gun violence " to the exclusion of other forms of violence, as well as the potential costs.

