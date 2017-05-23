Take a look at the top 20 N.J. baby names of 2016
There were more than 500 newborns each named Liam and Olivia last year, making them the most popular baby names in 2016, according to the state Department of Health. This is the second consecutive year that Liam - a gaelic version of William - tops Jersey's list.
