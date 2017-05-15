Students earn honors; Hall of Fame winners named, more | Journal Entries

College students from throughout the area were inducted into different honor societies at their respective schools. Here are the students who were inducted into the following societies: Phi Kappa Phi: Chrystalla Socratous of Cliffside Park, The College of New Jersey; Sarah Clooney of Cliffside Park, The College of New Jersey; Patricia Smeyers of Secaucus, Boise State University; Grace Tomko of Lyndhurst, University of Delaware; Julia Bilotta of Bayonne, Kean University; and Una-Marie Antczak of Bayonne, Kean University Phi Zeta Kappa: Mellisa Calderon of Jersey City, Farleigh Dickinson University; Ahmed Alghamdi of Union City, Farleigh Dickinson University; Kate MacMillan of Rutherford, Farleigh Dickinson University.

