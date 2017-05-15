Students earn honors; Hall of Fame winners named, more | Journal Entries
College students from throughout the area were inducted into different honor societies at their respective schools. Here are the students who were inducted into the following societies: Phi Kappa Phi: Chrystalla Socratous of Cliffside Park, The College of New Jersey; Sarah Clooney of Cliffside Park, The College of New Jersey; Patricia Smeyers of Secaucus, Boise State University; Grace Tomko of Lyndhurst, University of Delaware; Julia Bilotta of Bayonne, Kean University; and Una-Marie Antczak of Bayonne, Kean University Phi Zeta Kappa: Mellisa Calderon of Jersey City, Farleigh Dickinson University; Ahmed Alghamdi of Union City, Farleigh Dickinson University; Kate MacMillan of Rutherford, Farleigh Dickinson University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 7
|Yes
|2
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr '17
|The train wreck o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC