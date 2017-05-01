Strong storms targeting New Jersey as heat records fall
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in New Jersey from Monday night into early Tuesday. The month of May is getting off to a cloudy, humid start in New Jersey, with a risk of rain showers and strong thunderstorms Monday night.
