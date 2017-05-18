Still hot for most of Friday - cooldown and possible storms later
A cold front will deliver cooler, drier air to New Jersey starting Friday afternoon, along with a chance for spot showers and thunderstorms. On Thursday, Mother Nature smashed Newark's record high temperature as the thermometer rose to 94 degrees.
