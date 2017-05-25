South Jersey Residents Aim to be Heal...

South Jersey Residents Aim to be Healthy For Good

12 hrs ago

Five New Jerseyans were recently recognized with a Lifestyle Change Award at the 2017 American Heart Association Southern New Jersey Spring Heart Walk. The award is presented to those who have made changes that have impacted their quality of life and improved their health.

