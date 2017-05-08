Signs of progress in New Jersey's cam...

Signs of progress in New Jersey's campaign against heroin, opiods

17 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Last week, we told you how the number of opiod overdose deaths in New Jersey has not dropped since Gov. Christie began his push to publicize the help that's available for addicts - but his radio and TV ads are generating a great deal of interest and attention According to Maggie Moran, a managing partner of Kivvit, a national communications data-driven public affairs firm, back in March, before the Reach NJ radio, TV and print campaign began, there were 921 calls made to the state's addiction helpline . After the ads began in April, that number increased by 159 percent, to 2,385 contacts, she said.

