Second accuser alleges sexual assault by New Jersey rabbi
A second accuser has come forward in the case of a Jewish teacher and youth group director being held in central New Jersey for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy. Additional charges were filed against Rabbi Menachem Chinn on May 2 in Mercer County after the second accuser, now an adult, told authorities that Chinn had inappropriate sexual contact with him between July 2010 and May 2011, the New Jersey Jewish News reported .
