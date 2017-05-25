Racetrack owner who wants casino says plan can wait 6 years
The owner of a New Jersey racetrack who wants to build a casino there says the proposal can wait for six years. Meadowlands operator Jeff Gural said Thursday that a proposal to have Hard Rock International build a casino at the track in East Rutherford, near New York City, can wait until New York state opens three more casinos, which he said should happen in about six years.
