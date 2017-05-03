Problems from Hurricane Sandy prompt ...

Problems from Hurricane Sandy prompt Christie calls for private flood insurance

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

WASHINGTON -- Hurricane Sandy homeowners who thought they were protected by their federal flood insurance received unwelcome surprises after the storm, when claims were rejected, payments delayed and damages minimized. Now the flood insurance program is up for renewal, and Gov. Chris Christie said the government should turn it over to the private sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... Mon Injustice 1
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr 30 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 30 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC