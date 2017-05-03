Problems from Hurricane Sandy prompt Christie calls for private flood insurance
WASHINGTON -- Hurricane Sandy homeowners who thought they were protected by their federal flood insurance received unwelcome surprises after the storm, when claims were rejected, payments delayed and damages minimized. Now the flood insurance program is up for renewal, and Gov. Chris Christie said the government should turn it over to the private sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|Mon
|Injustice
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC