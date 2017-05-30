Prieto's Revenge: NJ Speaker Asserts Power After Coughlin Endorsements

Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto is closing ranks and consolidating his power in the fight for control of the lower house of the Legislature. Assemblyman Craig Coughlin announced Wednesday that he had the votes to oust Prieto from the speakership next year, provided that Democrats win several close races and hold on to their 52-seat majority after the November elections, when all 80 Assembly seats will be on the ballot.

