Prieto Not Fretting About NJ Speaker's Race, But Won't Count Votes

Read more: The New York Observer

Facing a challenge to his leadership spot, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto surrounded himself with liberal groups on Tuesday and rolled out legislation to beef up New Jersey's paid family leave law. Democrats are favored to retain control of both houses of the Legislature in November's elections, when all Assembly and Senate seats will be on the ballot, but things are not so certain for Prieto and the speaker's gavel he has held since 2014.

Chicago, IL

