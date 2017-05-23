Prieto Not Fretting About NJ Speaker's Race, But Won't Count Votes
Facing a challenge to his leadership spot, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto surrounded himself with liberal groups on Tuesday and rolled out legislation to beef up New Jersey's paid family leave law. Democrats are favored to retain control of both houses of the Legislature in November's elections, when all Assembly and Senate seats will be on the ballot, but things are not so certain for Prieto and the speaker's gavel he has held since 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|15 hr
|Mayo Flores
|21
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC