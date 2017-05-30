Police: Man stopped with THC-infused beef jerky
A Delaware man who allegedly had weed beef jerky and other marijuana products in his car is now facing charges in New Jersey. Galloway police say 23-year-old McGregor Bernadin, of Smyrna, was charged earlier this month with possession of marijuana and other counts.
