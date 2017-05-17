Police: Buckle up to save lives

Police: Buckle up to save lives The annual Click It or Ticket campaign runs from May 22 to June 4 Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2qSdnZ0 A February 2017 crash in which a 23-year-old man was saved by his seat belt after he lost control of his vehicle on Davidson's Mill Road, South Brunswick, and crashed into a pole. Police throughout Central Jersey will be checking to make sure drivers and passengers are properly buckled in as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign starting Monday.

