Police: Buckle up to save lives
Police: Buckle up to save lives The annual Click It or Ticket campaign runs from May 22 to June 4 Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2qSdnZ0 A February 2017 crash in which a 23-year-old man was saved by his seat belt after he lost control of his vehicle on Davidson's Mill Road, South Brunswick, and crashed into a pole. Police throughout Central Jersey will be checking to make sure drivers and passengers are properly buckled in as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign starting Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|15 hr
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr '17
|The train wreck o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC