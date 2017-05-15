Photo Flash: Audra McDonald Helps Rai...

Photo Flash: Audra McDonald Helps Raise $624,604 at State Theatre New Jersey Benefit Gala

On May 13, 2017 the State Theatre New Jersey Benefit Gala, featuring six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald , raised $624,604 for the not-for-profit performing arts center. Proceeds from the Benefit Gala support State Theatre New Jersey's acclaimed artistic and educational programs.

