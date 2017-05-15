Photo Flash: Audra McDonald Helps Raise $624,604 at State Theatre New Jersey Benefit Gala
On May 13, 2017 the State Theatre New Jersey Benefit Gala, featuring six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald , raised $624,604 for the not-for-profit performing arts center. Proceeds from the Benefit Gala support State Theatre New Jersey's acclaimed artistic and educational programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 7
|Yes
|2
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr '17
|The train wreck o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC