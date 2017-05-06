Pga Ceo: Donald Trump is good for golf
While the numerous golf outings of President Donald Trump has raised ire in some circles, one golf executive is standing up for Trump. "You want the right kind of attention, but when you have the president playing golf and saying that golf is a good thing, that's good for the game," Bevacqua said.
