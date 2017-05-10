'Perfect Storm' ship about to become part of artificial reef
The ship made famous in the book and subsequent film "The Perfect Storm" is about to be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts so it can become part of an artificial reef. The sinking of the Tamaroa, a 205-foot Coast Guard vessel, initially was scheduled to take place several months ago, but was repeatedly delayed by rough seas and other related issues.
