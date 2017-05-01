Pennsylvania man admits trafficking guns in New Jersey
Darnel Johns of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a federal firearms license and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Johns admitted he conspired with a co-defendant in 2014 in the Camden area to illegally sell at least 22 firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and assault weapons.
