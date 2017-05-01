Pennsylvania man admits trafficking g...

Pennsylvania man admits trafficking guns in New Jersey

Darnel Johns of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a federal firearms license and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Johns admitted he conspired with a co-defendant in 2014 in the Camden area to illegally sell at least 22 firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and assault weapons.

