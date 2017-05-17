Owners of New Jersey Diner Who Burned it Down for Insurance Avoid Prison
The owners of a New Jersey diner who burned it down to collect insurance money have been spared prison terms. Forty-nine-year-old Tina Diakos and 40-year-old Ozkan Cengiz were both sentenced to five years of probation on Friday.
