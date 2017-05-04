NYC Fire Museum displays Hindenburg's...

NYC Fire Museum displays Hindenburg's insurance policy

12 hrs ago

A New York City museum's collection includes the insurance policy written for the Hindenburg, which exploded over New Jersey 80 years ago this weekend. The Daily News reports officials at the New York City Fire Museum in lower Manhattan unveiled the document Thursday, two days before the 80th anniversary of the Hindenburg disaster.

